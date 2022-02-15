SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stock Price and Forecast: SPY stock technical outlook

- SPY set for strong gains on Tuesday as Russia, Ukraine fears ease.
- Could a rally materialize as interest rate hikes are now priced in?
- SPY is still rangebound between key levels $428 and $458.
US stocks are set for a solid opening as geopolitical tensions ease and risk assets begin to trade more accommodatively. This should see beaten down names outperform so look to retail interest, meme stocks as well as tech names. Chinese tech could see a strong bounce if risk-off remains. But headlines yesterday were constant on the Russian Ukraine situation so that should keep volatility elevated.
SPY stock news
Gold is down over $20, Oil is lower by 2% and the dollar is lower against all major currencies. This would be indicative of risk on and look to high beta stocks and sectors to outperform. If geopolitical conditions can remain calm we may have set up for a strong contra rally. Investor positioning is skewed to the downside. Nearly seven rate hikes are now priced in from the Fed. Witness the PPI data just out as I write. Again shockingly high but little reaction from the equity indices so far. The Nasdaq (QQQ) is barely unchanged. This may not change the longer-term sentiment with value likely to remain favoured versus growth and tech but short-term spikes and rallies are normal when sentiment and positioning become slightly too stretched. The last financial conditions index from CNN shows we're near max fear and the last AAII sentiment showed an unusually high bearish sentiment.
SPY stock forecast
For this bounce to play out we need to avoid the recent late session sell off. In other words, hold the gains we are likely to open with today. Hold above $428 and preferably any test lower should fail in the $430's. Breaking Fridays high at $451 would be the first target. That will then set up some few days of gains and another test at $458.
SPY stock chart, daily
The 15-minute chart gives us some more short-term swing trading info. Volume is high around $450 for February. It has basically been the equilibrium point for February. We gapped quickly from $450 to $440 and printed a lot of volume there. So there is a volume gap between that this geopolitical calming can take advantage of. We remain in the chop zone, $428 and $458 are the pivots.
SPY stock chart, 15 minute
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data
EUR/USD trades in the positive territory near 1.1350 heading into the American session on Tuesday as the greenback struggles to find demand amid improving market mood. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI in January edged lower to 9.7% from 9.8% in December, surpassing the market expectation of 9.1%.
GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3570 and erased a portion of its daily gains. Although the dollar stays on the back foot after the January Producer Price Index (PPI) data, the pair stays relatively quiet near 1.3550. Investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data
EUR/USD trades in the positive territory near 1.1350 heading into the American session on Tuesday as the greenback struggles to find demand amid improving market mood. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI in January edged lower to 9.7% from 9.8% in December, surpassing the market expectation of 9.1%.
Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup
Litecoin price has been on a rollercoaster of a journey for the past month or so. Although LTC has lost its market value, it seems to be forming a bullish reversal pattern, suggesting a breakout soon.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.