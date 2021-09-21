- SPY falls sharply on Monday as Evergrande concerns expand in Asia.
- Stocks slide also as Fed may talk the taper this week.
- SPY was due for a pullback, but is this a dip to buy?
Well, everyone has been talking about the dip for some time, and the market finally delivered on Monday. A pretty decent fall, but this still only brings us back to levels seen in late July. Even back then people were starting to voice concerns over the record-breaking rally. Morgan Stanley is now turning increasingly bearish, saying that this correction could extend to up to 20%. Corrections can be healthy though, allowing fresh impetus and not letting things get out of control. The backdrop remains solid with equity markets enjoying support from an unprecedented run of central bank stimulus. It is this stimulus that has partly caused the slide with the European Central Bank announcing its own taper with the winding down of its PEPP program – though it is likely to be replaced with another version. The Fed is due on the wires this week, and investors are nervous that the dreaded taper will arrive. Added to these concerns is the evergrowing Evergrande debacle with China looking to see if bond investors blink first. Asian markets started the fall on Monday but have so far steadied on Tuesday.
SPY stock forecast
SPY fell through the 100-day moving average straight from the open, but a decent bounce on the close saw a slightly better overall look. As we can see from the 15-minute chart below, this open resulted in a volume gap from $442 to $437 which can be quickly regained today on any bounce.
The daily chart shows the extent of the move, with the entirety of Monday's range taking us outside the lower trend line, but the close took us back above the 100-day moving average. We can certainly try to buy the dip here, but clearly resistance is at $441. The short-term trend is bearish with a series of lower highs and lower lows as evidenced by the 9-day moving average. Our preferred buy-the-dip level remains around $420 to $415. Now that quadruple witching is out of the way, markets historically trade lower after this multiple expiration. Also as mentioned September is not a strong month for equities. Added to this is the massive options expiry, which means market makers are likely now hedged long, and so every move lower will result in them selling over hedged positions.
FXStreet View: Bearish, neutral above $441, bullish above $450.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 as Evergrande fears recede
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, as the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are somewhat less worried about the financial woes of Evergrande, the Chinese construction behemoth. Tensions remain prevalent ahead of Wednesday's PBOC and Fed meetings.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.37, buoyed by a better market mood after Monday's sell-off. Fears that the crisis in China's Evergrande could turn into a "Lehman moment" have subsided for now. The UK vaccination campaign accelerated, supporting sterling.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, lacks bullish conviction
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,758 region and has now moved into the positive territory for the third successive day. The US dollar extended the previous day's retracement slide from the highest level since August 23.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
PBoC September Preview: Will policymakers step in to ease Evergrande fears?
People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will announce monetary policy decisions on September 22. Financial markets remain restless amid ongoing Evergrande crisis. PBoC could lower RRR further to support economy.