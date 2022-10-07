- SPY and other main indices lose ground on Thursday.
- All eyes are now on Friday's jobs report with equities waiting for direction.
- Is bad news good news as Fed pivot talk increases?
The main equity indices closed lower on Thursday as investors likely took some chips off the table ahead of Friday's jobs report. One of the biggest numbers of the month, the jobs report, takes on added significance. Talk of a Fed pivot has increased lately as financial systems look at the point of collapse in some regions. We have already seen the Bank of England step in to rescue the gilt market, and we have had the UN of all bodies wanting the Fed to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.
SPY news
This week has been notable for the continued hawkish commentary from most Fed members that took to the airwaves. It remains to be seen how strong that conviction is after this week's jobs reports and next week's CPI. Both are expected by markets to show signs of improvement, and investors have rushed back to risk assets this week. That has seen some stellar gains across markets, so can these be continued? Turning to the day ahead, payrolls are expected to show a gain of 250,000.
An ideal scenario is probably a number closer to 200,000 in my view, as that will set the Fed pivot talk into overdrive. Currently, a Fed pivot is assumed to be good for equities as it means lower interest rates. The reasons for a Fed pivot are likely to mean a deep recession, but equities are prepared to overlook that for now.
September has a strong history of missing to the downside from the research I have read recently, so we may be set up for this rally to continue. That appears to be the pain trade, and markets do best in inflicting pain on the maximum number of participants. CTA and trend-following positioning is low and will need to change if we begin to squeeze.
Ahead of earnings season, there is also likely to be the feeling that all the bad news is out of the way before earnings season even begins. We have had FedEx (FDX), Nike (NKE) and now Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) all with terrible reports out, and Samsung overnight was also poor. Sentiment and positioning among equity investors remain terrible, which always pushes the risk-reward scenario toward a countertrend squeeze rally. That is not to say the longer-term view looks challenging, but the risk-reward in my view remains skewed to the upside.
SPY forecast
A lovely bounce from the 200-week moving average can be seen, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was also oversold. Now $373 remains the pivot. A move higher will then target $389. Breaking the pivot at $373 opens another new low for the year below the 200-week moving average at $359.
SPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will dollar react to September US jobs report? – LIVE
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are expected to rise by 250,000 in September and the Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 3.7%. The dollar holds its ground as markets are pricing in a 75% probability of one more 75 basis points Fed rate hike in September.
EUR/USD recovers above 0.9800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is trading close to 0.9800, recovering ground in the European session this Friday. The pair ignores disappointing German data amid a broad US dollar decline. Investors await the US September jobs report.
GBP/USD extends rebound above 1.1200 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD is extending the rebound above 1.1200 on renewed Brexit optimism. The US dollar is seeing fresh selling despite the cautious market mood ahead of the highly-anticipated US NFP data.
Gold juggles around $1,710 as investors await US NFP
Gold price is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range of around $1,710 in the European session. The precious metal is unable to capitalize on fresh US dollar supply, as the focus shifts to the NFP data for fresh trading impetus.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for trading King Dollar as markets plead for pain Premium
No pain, no gain – this gym idiom resonates with stock bulls. The Federal Reserve has said it is willing to accept – and even wants to see – economic pain to see inflation falling.