Speaking on Cadena Ser radio station, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez called on for the European Union (EU) common rules on cross-border mobility, as coronavirus lockdowns are phased out.

Gonzalez said: "We have to work with our European partners to define the common rules that will allow us retake freedom of movement on European territory."

Earlier today, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (DPA) reported that the German government wants to end travel warnings for tourists from June 15 for 31 European countries if the coronavirus situation allows.

Market reaction

As the risk-on market profile extends into Europe, EUR/USD sees a fresh leg higher to 1.0940 levels, as the US dollar continues to trend lower across the board.

The shared currency also benefits from Austria's softening of its stance on the EU coronavirus recovery fund.