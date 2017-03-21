Skip to main content
Spain Trade Balance declined to €-3.13B from previous €-2.45B
FXStreet
|
08:20 GMT
USD/CHF back closer to multi-week lows as USD slips below 100.00 mark
FXStreet
|
08:19 GMT
Switzerland Exports (MoM) climbed from previous -4.4M to 0.2M in February
FXStreet
|
08:13 GMT
Switzerland Imports (MoM): 0.7M (February) vs -5.3M
FXStreet
|
08:12 GMT
Switzerland Trade Balance below forecasts (3.85M) in February: Actual (3.3M)
FXStreet
|
08:10 GMT
Switzerland Trade Balance registered at 3M, below expectations (3.85M) in February
FXStreet
|
08:10 GMT
Australia: Sentiment Index highlights deteriorating prospects for consumer spending - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:59 GMT
ECB’s core inflation forecast is still too optimistic – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:54 GMT
SSA Market: Sounding the all clear? - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
07:50 GMT
Gold snaps four days of winning streak, eases below $1230 on profit taking
FXStreet
|
07:49 GMT
What is correlating in FX? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
US Dollar probing lows sub-100.00, Fedspeak eyed
FXStreet
|
07:37 GMT
RBNZ: Expect the Reserve Bank to hold the OCR at 1.75% - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:33 GMT
BOJ’s Iwata: JPY could weaken vs USD based on interest rate differentials
FXStreet
|
07:32 GMT
When is UK CPI and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
07:28 GMT
GBP shorts at record high, Yen shorts also extended – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
07:28 GMT
UK: CPI to rise further, from 1.8% in January to 2.2% y/y in February - TDS
FXStreet
|
07:22 GMT
UK inflation figures to be the key release today – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:18 GMT
USD/CAD struggling for direction, stuck in a range around mid-1.3300s
FXStreet
|
07:17 GMT
GBP/USD firmer near 1.2370 ahead of UK CPI
FXStreet
|
07:10 GMT
