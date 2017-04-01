Spain and Italy: PMIs in focus – RBC CM

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets suggest that Sapnish and Italian PMI data for December will be in the limelight for today’s European session.

Key Quotes

“November saw Spain and Italy joining the Q4 PMI party so to speak with the improvement seen in France and Germany in October spilling over into the euro area’s 3rd and 4th largest economies. Even though we see some potential for the service sector readings to weaken in December the continued buoyancy of the manufacturing readings should see the average reading for Q4 improve on its Q3 level.”