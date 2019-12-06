S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks consolidate gains below 2,900.00

S&P500 daily chart



The S&P500 Index consolidated the recent gains below 2,900.00. The market trades above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).



S&P500 4-hour chart



The index is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The level to beat for bulls is at 2,910.00. A break beyond the resistance can lead to 2,940.00 and 2,960.00. Immediate support is at 2,880.00 and 2,840.00.

Additional key levels