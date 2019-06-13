S&P500 technical analysis: The consolidation goes on below the 2,900.00 mark

The S&P500 extends the consolidation theme for the third day.

The level to beat for bulls is 2,910.00.

S&P500 daily chart



The S&P500 Index is consolidating the recent gains below the 2,900.00 mark. The market is bullish above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).



S&P500 4-hour chart



The American stock index is trading above the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. Bulls need to break 2,910.00 to travel towards 2,940.00 and 2,960.00. Immediate support can be seen at 2,880.00 and 2,840.00.



Additional key levels