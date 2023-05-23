S&P500 Futures rebound, yields struggle even as US debt ceiling expiry, PMIs loom

- Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic as US policymakers fail to offer debt ceiling deal but stay hopeful of avoiding default.
- Hawkish Fed bets, Sino-American jitters are extra filters for trading amid a sluggish session.
- First readings of May’s PMIs, risk catalysts will be crucial for clear directions.
Risk profile remains dicey during early Tuesday even as the US policymakers fail to agree on pushing back to looming debt ceiling expiration in their latest round of negotiations ended before a few hours. The reason could be linked to their hopes of avoiding the US default, as well as the market’s anxiety ahead of the preliminary readings of the May month activity data for the key economies.
While portraying the mood, S&P500 Futures remain mildly bid near 4,220, up for the second consecutive day as it reverses Friday’s pullback from a nine-month high. With the upbeat US stock Futures, the benchmark 10-year and two-year US Treasury bond yields pause a five-day uptrend at the highest levels in two months whereas the US Dollar Index (DXY) grinds higher past 103.00 during the two-day uptrend, close to 103.30 by the press time.
US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy failed to offer a deal to avoid the debt ceiling expiry during the latest negotiations but the policymakers remain hopeful of reaching an agreement to avoid the US default. “I just concluded a productive meeting with Speaker McCarthy about the need to prevent default,” said US President Joe Biden per the White House announcements shared by Reuters late Monday. On the other hand, US House Speaker McCarthy said that meeting with Biden was productive but no debt ceiling deal.
On the other hand, Federal Reserve (Fed) Officials highlight inflation woes to defend the rate hike trajectory and push back the policy pivot talks. That said Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari favored the rate hike trajectory while citing the fears of the US default and banking crisis, which in turn allowed the US Dollar to remain firmer. On the same line, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard ruled out the recession concerns on Monday while saying that He sees two more rate hikes this year before reaching the base rate. Furthermore, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and San Francisco President Mary C Daly recently backed the calls for higher rates.
Elsewhere, US officials recently mentioned that they’re working directly with China on the Micron issue. Beijing banned chips from US manufacturer Micron, after terming them a security threat, which in turn gave rise to a situation where Washington and Beijing exchanged harsh words.
While the mixed sentiment and cautious optimism allow the market players to remain hopeful, the first readings of Purchasing Managers Indexes for May for the UK, Euro, Japan, Australia and the US will be crucial to watch for intraday direction. Given the upbeat PMIs, the US Dollar may witness further upside and can challenge the commodities and Antipodeans.
Also read: US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Dollar set to rise on a slip in the services sector
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.6650 amid productive US debt-ceiling talks
AUD/USD is holding gains at around 0.6650, as investors remain hopeful of a debt-limit deal after a productive Biden-McCarthy meeting. The US Dollar is back on the bids even though the US S&P 500 futures advance and US Treasury bond yields stay sluggish. Focus on US PMIs.
EUR/USD is creeping in to test bull´s commitments at 1.0800
EUR/USD fell at the start of the week and remained on the back foot on Monday with the price testing the 1.08 level within a phase of consolidation for the main part. The Euro is down nearly 2% for the month reversing two straight months of gain.
Gold: $1,950 appears at risk, as bears await US PMIs Premium
Gold price is extending the previous decline toward the $1,950 psychological mark early Tuesday, reversing most of Friday’s rebound. Hawish US Federal Reserve (Fed) commentaries and renewed optimism surrounding the US debt deal are keeping the United States Dollar (USD) afloat ahead of key global PMI readings.
Toncoin price pivots around TON Foundation’s $25 million emerging project accelerator program
Toncoin price has identified support at $1.77 ahead of the network’s startup accelerator program. The Accelerator Program is open to different projects, with select teams receiving between $50,000 and $250,000 in funding.
Recession, what recession?
At the start of a new week, stocks are stable, the S&P 500 is roughly flat, however, the Nasdaq is up 0.3%, and has broken through its 52-week high, which is a bullish technical indicator. There is still a lot of talk about a recession out there, however, the Nasdaq is up more than 25% YTD and is higher by nearly 4% in the past week.