S&P 500 top movers: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN: NYSE) stock gains nearly 9%

S&P 500 turns south after renewing all-time highs.

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN: NYSE) is the top performer on Wednesday.

Qorvo Inc (QRVO: NASDAQ) shares are losing nearly 5%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened the day modestly higher and touched, yet again, a new all-time high of 3,712. However, with the market mood turning sour, the SPX reversed its direction and was last seen losing 0.75% on a daily basis at 3,675.

S&P 500 top movers

On Tuesday, Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN: NYSE) announced that it's planning to launch its single measurement solution in the last quarter of 2020. Following this development, Bernstein hiked its price target for NLSN to $25 from $23. On Wednesday, NLSN is the biggest daily percentage gainer, rising 8.7% at $19.05.

Among the other top performers, Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW: NYSE), Eli Lilly and Co (LLY: NYSE) and Autozone Inc (AZO: NYSE) shares are up between 5.4% and 3.1%.

On the other hand, Qorvo Inc (QRVO: NASDAQ) shares are down 5.3% on the day at $160.96 as the biggest loser. Fortinet Inc (FTNT: NASDAQ) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE) stocks are losing 4.9% and 4.3%, respectively.