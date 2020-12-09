S&P 500 top movers: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN: NYSE) stock gains nearly 9%

- S&P 500 turns south after renewing all-time highs.
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN: NYSE) is the top performer on Wednesday.
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO: NASDAQ) shares are losing nearly 5%.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened the day modestly higher and touched, yet again, a new all-time high of 3,712. However, with the market mood turning sour, the SPX reversed its direction and was last seen losing 0.75% on a daily basis at 3,675.
S&P 500 top movers
On Tuesday, Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN: NYSE) announced that it's planning to launch its single measurement solution in the last quarter of 2020. Following this development, Bernstein hiked its price target for NLSN to $25 from $23. On Wednesday, NLSN is the biggest daily percentage gainer, rising 8.7% at $19.05.
Among the other top performers, Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW: NYSE), Eli Lilly and Co (LLY: NYSE) and Autozone Inc (AZO: NYSE) shares are up between 5.4% and 3.1%.
On the other hand, Qorvo Inc (QRVO: NASDAQ) shares are down 5.3% on the day at $160.96 as the biggest loser. Fortinet Inc (FTNT: NASDAQ) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE) stocks are losing 4.9% and 4.3%, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
