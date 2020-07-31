S&P 500 top movers: Facebook and Apple surge higher on upbeat earnings figures

- Wall Street's main indexes trade in the negative territory on Friday.
- Apple and Facebook lead tech rally on upbeat earnings reports.
- Under Armour falls sharply on dismal outlook for second half of 2020.
Major equity indexes in the US in the positive territory on Friday but turned south as investors look to book their profits on the last day of the month. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was down 0.6% on a daily basis at 3,227 points. Despite this daily slide, the SPX clings to modest weekly gains and looks to close July more than 4% higher.
S&P 500 top movers
Facebook (FB) reached a record high of $255.85 after the opening bell on Friday after the company reported that the revenue increased by 11% to $18.69 billion on a yearly basis in the second quarter. Additionally, monthly active users (MAU) increased by 12% to 2.7 billion as of June 30th. As of writing, FB was up 7.5% on the day at $252.10 as the top-performer.
Meanwhile, Apple Inc (AAPL) announced a 10.9% increase in revenue to $59.59 billion, which surpassed the market expectation of $52.25 billion by a wide margin. Moreover, the company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter ended in June. At the moment, AAPL is gaining 7% on the day at $411.45.
On the other hand, following the second-quarter earnings report, an Under Armour Inc (UAA) executive noted that they will face further challenges with respect to consumer demand said revenue could be down as much as 20% to 25% in the second half of the year. UAA was last seen trading at $10.38, losing 8.5% on the day as the worst performer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.