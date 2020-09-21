S&P 500 top movers: Energy shares fall sharply with FTI leading decliners

Wall Street's main indexes look to close sharply lower.

S&P 500 Energy Index is the worst-performing major sector on Monday.

TechnipFMC PLC (FTI: NYSE) shares are down more than 11%.

Major equity indexes in the US started the new week on the back foot and remain on track to close deep in the negative territory. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 2.55% on the day at 3,235. Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is down 4.55% pressured by a 4% decline in crude oil prices.

S&P 500 top movers

Energy stocks are the biggest daily percentage decliners of the day. As of writing, TechnipFMC PLC (FTI: NYSE), Halliburton Co (HAL: NYSE) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV: NYSE) shares are down 11.1%, 9.8% and 8.8% respectively.

On the other hand, technology shares are staying relatively resilient despite the risk-averse market environment. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO: NASDAQ) is the best-performer of the day, gaining nearly 3%. Amont the other top tech stocks, PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL: NASDAQ), Netflix Inc (NFLX: NASDAQ) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD: NASDAQ) are up around 2%.