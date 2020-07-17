S&P 500 Price Analysis: The S&P finished the week 1.25% higher

- Equities finish the week strong and push higher on Friday.
- The VIX also dipped and dropped 8.29% on the session.
S&P 500 weekly chart
It has been a positive week for stocks as vaccine stories dominate the headlines over the week. The bullishness comes despite the US coronavirus cases hitting record levels. Interestingly the tech sector which is usually so strong wobbled as Apple (NASDAQ:APPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) all end the week lower. Obviously, with all the vaccine talk the Pharma sector was of the outperforming sectors but other defensive sectors such as utilities performed well.
Looking at the chart below, the price took out the previous wave high of 3233.13. This was a bullish sign and now the bulls may go on to target 3393.52 the pre-COVID-19 high. The MACD indicator is in full bullish mode as the histogram bars are green and increasing in size and the signal lines are above the mid-level. Interestingly, the CBOE volatility index (VIX) broke the 200 daily Simple Moving Average to the downside and it could be heading to more "normal" levels below the 23.9 support.
In Europe, the FTSE 100 (3.20%) and DAX (1.95%) both also pushed higher. The move in the DAX also becomes even more impressive as EUR strength was also noted this week. The FTSE may have risen the most out of the major bourses but it is the furthest away from the pre-COVID-19 highs. The FSTE is now around 22% away from the highs and maybe if the bullishness continues it could catch up with the others. There will be news from the Euro Group meeting this weekend and if the EUR 750 bln rescue package is agreed maybe it could be another bullish start to next week.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3221
|Today Daily Change
|13.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|3208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3131.28
|Daily SMA50
|3068.46
|Daily SMA100
|2896.64
|Daily SMA200
|3039.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3215.5
|Previous Daily Low
|3199.25
|Previous Weekly High
|3184.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|3115
|Previous Monthly High
|3233.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|2936.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3205.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3209.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3199.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3191.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3183.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3215.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3223.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3232.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1430 ahead of the critical EU Summit discussing the recovery fund. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed with 73.2 in July. COVID-19 statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, pressured after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated the bank's commitment to low rates. PM Johnson announced further steps to open the economy but warned of new COVID-19 waves.
BTC/USD is on the verge of a massive breakout towards $10,000 or $8,000
Bitcoin has already lost a significant portion of its dominance against other altcoins. After trading sideways for such a long time, many coins are taking advantage of the situation to create massive rallies.
XAU/USD hits fresh daily highs, stays range-bound
Gold is rising on Friday, erasing Thursday’s losses. It climbed to $1810 and as of writing, it trades at $1807, about to post the highest weekly close since 2011. A weaker US dollar on Friday boosted the yellow metal. The DXY dropped back toward 96.00, unable to hold onto recent gains.
WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak
WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.