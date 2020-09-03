S&P 500 Price Analysis: The S&P 500 crashes 2.5% and drops below 3,500

- The S&P 500 drops over 2.5% as the Nasdaq traded over 5% lower at one stage.
- Tech firms have been hit hard with Apple falling over 5%.
S&P 500 30-minute chart
The US indices have sold off heavily on Thursday and they have also managed to drag down the Dax that was positive for most of the EU session. Some analysts have noted profit-taking as the main cause but ahead of tomorrow's US non-farm payroll data but there has been some soft data today as initial jobless claims missed expectations.
NVIDIA, Apple, AMD and Adobe are all trading over 5% lower in the S&P 500 index. Doubts about the US government agreeing on fiscal stimulus measures are also in investors minds after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised concerns if Congress can get a deal at all. He stated, “I don’t know if there will be another package in the next few weeks or not,” and then went on to say that talks between top administration officials and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi haven’t been fruitful.
Looking at the chart, the price has bounce off the black support level at 3,451.77 and now all eyes will be on the red resistance zone at 3,500. If the price can break the 3,500 level by the time the market closes maybe it will give the bulls some hope. On the downside, if the aforementioned support level is broken may be the sell-off might continue leading into the NFP data on Friday.
The Relative Strength Index indicator has moved into the oversold zone. This does not necessarily mean the price will bounce make but the market might take a small breather before continuing lower. The MACD confirms the bearishness as the histogram is firmly in the red and the signal lines have crossed to the downside.
Longer-term the trend is still very much up. This could just be a small blip in an otherwise strong uptrend. For now, traders and investors will need to watch for further signs that the retracement could turn into a full-blown trend change.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3482.5
|Today Daily Change
|-85.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.39
|Today daily open
|3567.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3420.99
|Daily SMA50
|3285.27
|Daily SMA100
|3130.18
|Daily SMA200
|3089.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3570.5
|Previous Daily Low
|3537.5
|Previous Weekly High
|3508.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|3411.75
|Previous Monthly High
|3522.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|3264.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3557.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3550.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3546.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3525.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3513.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3579.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3591.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3612.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes on lower ground after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, settling lower after the encouraging drop in US jobless claims and the upbeat ISM Services PMI. Tension is mounting ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data beat estimates and is supporting the dollar.
XAU/USD drops to one-week lows, a test of $1900 on the cards
Gold prices are falling sharply on Thursday despite the risk aversion environment. XAU/USD dropped further and bottomed at $1,921/oz, reaching the lowest level in a week.
WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.