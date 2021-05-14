S&P 500 Index to find a floor above the 4041/20 zone – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 extends its consolidation phase from the 4200 level with a cluster of supports at 4041/20 expected to remain a floor, according to analysts at Credit Suisse.
S&P 500 stabilized above cluster of key supports, starting at 4041 and stretching down to 4034/20
“We continue to look for a floor at the 4041/20 region to define the lower end of the expected consolidation range following the move to our 4200 Q2 objective. Big picture, we continue to see this as a temporary and healthy pause within the core longer-term bull trend.”
“Resistance remains seen initially at the ‘neckline’ to the top at 4135/36, then more importantly at the 13-day average and lower end of the recent price gap at 4152/62, which we look to cap for now to keep the immediate risk mildly lower in the range. A close above 4162 though should see the immediate risk stay higher for a move to the top of the price gap at 4188. “
“Near-term support moves to 4087, below which can see a move back to 4057 and then a test of 4041/20, which we look to remain a solid floor. A close below 4021/20 though would suggest we are set for a more concerted phase of corrective weakness with support then seen next and initially at 3989/81.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
