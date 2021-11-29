S&P 500 Index to exacerbate its correction lower towards 4520 – Credit Suisse

“Resistance moves to 4623 initially, with the immediate risk seen lower whilst below 4665. Back above 4701/03 though is needed to suggest the worst of the setback is over and core uptrend resumed.”

“Whilst we continue to look for the 4568/66 area to hold at first, we would still not rule out a test of the key 63-day average at 4524/20, which we look to prove a solid floor again. A weekly close below 4520 though would warn of a more serious correction lower with support seen next at 4448/38.”

“Whilst we treat this ‘reversal week’ with a little caution given the US Thanksgiving holiday last week, we still maintain our call from the beginning of last week for a deeper correction lower. We thus stay bearish for our 4568/66 objective – the 38.2% retracement of the October/November rally.”

The S&P 500 has now completed a bearish “reversal week”. Anlaysts at Credit Suisse continue to look for a deeper setback to 4568/66 objective and potentially the 63-day average at 4524/20, which is set to hold.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.