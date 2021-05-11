S&P 500 Index opens sharply lower, all majors sectors trade in red

- Wall Street's main indexes are suffering heavy losses on Tuesday.
- Risk-sensitive technology stocks underperform for the second straight day.
After falling on Monday, major equity indexes continue to push lower as safe-haven flows remain in control of financial markets. As of writing, the S&P 500 was losing 0.95% at 4,148, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1% at 34,405 and the Nasdaq Composite was falling 0.9% at 13,238.
Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is up nearly 12% on the day at 22.08.
All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the negative territory after the opening bell. The risk-sensitive Technology Index is down 1.5%. On the other hand, the Financials Index is only losing 0.15% supported by a more-than-1% increase in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Can the Fed stop the red.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
EUR/USD extends rally to fresh highs above 1.2180
Dollar’s sell-off accelerates, despite of a generalized dismal mood. Government bond yields surge, stocks plunge as inflation concerns mount. Upbeat German data provide further support to the shared currency.
GBP/USD resumes advance, challenges highs in the 1.4150 area
GBP/USD recovered the ground lost and trades near its weekly high, despite a souring market’s mood. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
XAU/USD turns south before testing 200-day SMA, tests $1,820
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in early American session. Next critical support for gold aligns at $1,800. Rising US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion weigh on gold.
BTC crashes, markets follow suit
The cryptocurrency market experienced a crash as the flagship cryptocurrency tumbled. Although some altcoins are recovering, Bitcoin price is still scrambling to find a support level and might trigger another sell-off soon.
S&P 500 Nasdaq Day Ahead: Can the Fed stop the red
Equity markets are in the red again on Tuesday as the Fed looks on powerless for now. Inevitable really, things cannot keep going up forever but it is always easy with hindsight.