S&P 500 Index opens in the positive territory above 4,200

Wall Street's main indexes continue to edge higher on Tuesday.

Investors await CB Consumer Confidence report from US.

After posting strong gains on Monday, major equity indexes in the US opened in the positive territory for the second straight day on Tuesday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% on the day at 34,460, the S&P 500 Index was rising 0.23% at 4,206 and the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 0.35% at 13,690.

Out of 11 major S&P 500 sectors, six of them cling to gains after the opening bell while five of them push lower. The Financials Index is rising 0.65% as the best performer and the Utilities Index is falling 1.1%.

Later in the session, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence report will be watched closely by market participants.

S&P 500 chart (daily)