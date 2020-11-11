S&P 500 Index opens higher supported by technology shares

- Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory.
- Technology shares post strong gains after the opening bell.
- CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is down around 4%.
Major equity indexes opened higher on Wednesday as risk flows seem to be retaking control of the market action. Reflecting the upbeat mood, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down nearly 4% on the day.
As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.4% at 3,558, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 29,400 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 1.55% at 11,805.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is up 1.8% as the top performer of the day. On the other hand, the Materials, Industrial Financials indexes lose more than 1%.
The US bond markets are closed due to the Veterans Day holiday on Wednesday and stock markets are likely to remain quiet in the remainder of the day.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
