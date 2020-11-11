S&P 500 Index opens higher supported by technology shares

Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory.

Technology shares post strong gains after the opening bell.

CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is down around 4%.

Major equity indexes opened higher on Wednesday as risk flows seem to be retaking control of the market action. Reflecting the upbeat mood, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down nearly 4% on the day.

As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.4% at 3,558, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 29,400 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 1.55% at 11,805.

Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is up 1.8% as the top performer of the day. On the other hand, the Materials, Industrial Financials indexes lose more than 1%.

The US bond markets are closed due to the Veterans Day holiday on Wednesday and stock markets are likely to remain quiet in the remainder of the day.

S&P 500 chart (daily)