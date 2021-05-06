S&P 500 Index: Earnings upgrades to drive further upside – DBS Bank

Riding on the tailwinds of robust macroeconomic data and strong corporate earnings, the rally in the S&P 500 Index remains unabated. The strong showing displayed by US corporates in the 1Q21 reporting season suggests that the positive momentum will persist, according to economists at DBS Bank.

Strong corporate earnings underline the resilience of US equities

“87% reported positive earnings surprise and the momentum was particularly strong in sectors like Technology (97%), Consumer Discretionary (93%), and Financials (93%).”

“Actual earnings exceeded consensus forecast by 23% in aggregate. The strongest earnings beat is seen in the following sectors: Consumer Discretionary (62%), Financials (37%), and Communications Services (35%).”

“Given the strong set of earnings in 1Q21, we believe that there is a compelling case for upward earnings revisions in coming months. Market consensus is expecting US earnings to grow 48.1% in 2021, underpinned by a combination of moderate top-line growth and substantial margin expansion.”

“As the US economic recovery gathers momentum, top-line revenue will likely come in stronger than expected in the coming months.”