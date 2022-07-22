- Market sentiment remains pressured, the US dollar gains upside momentum.
- Yields portray three-day downtrend, S&P 500 Futures differ from Wall Street.
- Flash readings of S&P Global PMIs for July will be important ahead of next week’s FOMC.
Market sentiment remains sluggish during early Friday, as traders take a breather after the European Central Bank (ECB)-impressed volatility. The market’s latest inaction could also be linked to the lack of major data/events, as well as the market’s wait for flash readings of S&P Global PMIs for July for the key economies like the US, the UK, Germany and the Eurozone.
Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to refresh its intraday high around 106.80, up 0.22% on a day, as risk-aversion returns to the table. That said, Wall Street benchmarks closed firmer and the US Treasury 10-year Treasury yields marked the biggest daily slump in five weeks, down one basis point (bps) to 290% at the latest. That said, S&P 500 Futures drops 0.45% by the press time.
The latest weakness in the market’s sentiment emanates from the recheck of the optimism following the ECB’s verdict, as well as the pre-established fears of recession and covid. Also underpinning the US dollar’s safe-haven demand is the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
A slump in the US Treasury yields, due to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) higher-than-expected 50 basis points (bps) rate hike, drowned the US dollar the previous day. On the same line was the announcement of a new tool called the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) to tame disorderly market dynamics in the bloc.
It’s worth observing that anticipated weakness in the US PMIs and likely weakness in the UK and the eurozone activity data for July are also likely to help market sentiment in the short-term, which in turn could exert downside pressure on the US dollar and favor equities, gold and Antipodeans.
Alternatively, recession fears remain on the table and the Fed policymakers are bracing for faster rate hikes, especially after the latest ECB, which in turn can keep the risk appetite weaker moving on.
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
AUD/USD retreats from monthly top towards 0.6900 on softer Aussie PMIs, DXY rebound
AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends pullback from three-week high. Australia’s preliminary S&P Global PMIs dropped below market forecasts and prior for July. US dollar pares weekly losses as markets reassess post-ECB optimism. US PMIs, risk catalysts are the key to fresh impulse.
EURUSD price battles 1.0200 as USD finds demand
EURUSD price is trading pressured around 1.0200, as the US dollar seems to find its feet amid souring risk sentiment. Investors reassess the ECB's double-dose rate hike and the new anti-fragmentation tool. Focus shifts to EU/US PMIs.
Gold price rebound appears short-lived below $1,750, recession, PMI in focus
Gold price (XAUUSD) grinds higher around $1,717-20 on early Friday, after staging the biggest daily rebound in five weeks the previous day. The metal’s corrective pullback from the yearly low took clues from the US dollar’s weakness.
MATIC Price Prediction: The Bullrun Recap
MATIC price rallied 125% since July 1; FXStreet analysts were able to find an entry capturing 68% of the rally for an 85% increase in profit. Polygon price has extended targets in the $1.20 zone, but a possible retracement into $0.64 remains on the table.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!