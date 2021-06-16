S&P 500 Futures track sluggish US Treasury yields amid pre-Fed trading lull

- S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive after a pullback from record top.
- US Treasury yields stay pressured for second consecutive day.
- Cautious sentiment ahead of FOMC keeps traders at bay as US data backs reflation fears.
S&P 500 Futures wobble inside a 4,235-40 range following a U-turn from the all-time high. That said, the risk barometer follows US Treasury yields to portray sluggish markets ahead of the key US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
US 10-year Treasury yield seesaws around 1.49% after snapping a two-day uptrend on Tuesday.
US inflation expectations could be cited as the key cause of the market’s anxiety as early signals from the New York Fed and St. Louis Fed stay firmer following the US data, which in turn probes the Fed policymakers’ rejection of reflation fears.
A mixed play of May’s US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) could be traced as the latest catalyst backing the reflation fears. While Retail Sales dropped -1.3% versus -0.8% expected the PPI rose more than 6.3% forecast to 6.6% YoY.
Other than the US data and pre-Fed caution, escalating tension between the Western friends and China joins fears of the Delta variant of the covid to probe the bulls. Furthermore, oil’s rally to over two-year highs and chip shortage are some of the extra burdens on the market sentiment.
It’s worth noting that Wall Street benchmarks turned red following the downbeat US Treasury yields and weaker Retail Sales print the previous day.
Read: Wall Street Close: FOMC fears, sluggish data keep bears hopeful
Moving on, inflation numbers from the UK and Canada will join China’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production to entertain investors. Though, nothing will be more important than the Fed’s quarterly economic outlook, dot-plot and Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. While bulls will search for the extension of the easy money and no mentions of tapering, sellers seem bracing for a surprise.
Read: Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
EUR/USD: Bulls coming up for air into the Fed
EUR/USD is riding the trendline support towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the prior bearish impulse. The crosses are also poised for upside continuations in EUR/JPY for instance were bulls need a clean break of 133.50.
GBP/USD: Bears in control, cling to multi-day support near 1.4080
The GBP/USD pair started the session on Wednesday on a lower note. The pair recovered from the low of 1.4034 on Tuesday to close near the 1.4080 mark, where it waivers now. Momentum oscillator hints at downside momentum.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
FOMC Preview: Taper talk and impact on dollar
The outcome of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement could set the stage for how the U.S. dollar and currencies trade over the next month. With that in mind, the greenback maintained its bid ahead of rate decision.