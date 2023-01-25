S&P 500 Futures trace Wall Street’s clues, US Treasury yields stay pressured amid lackluster markets

- Market sentiment remains mixed as traders brace for next week’s Fed meeting after mixed PMIs.
- Cautious mood ahead of US Q4 GDP joins blackout periods at Fed, ECB to restrict market moves.
- S&P 500 Futures extends pullback from six-week high, US Treasury bond yields stay defensive.
- Light calendar, mixed clues keep traders guessing ahead of US GDP, FOMC.
Risk appetite wanes during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session as traders try to gauge the recent activity data ahead of the next week's all-important monetary policy meetings, not to forget Thursday’s US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4). It’s worth noting that the mixed earnings and China’s absence from the markets, as well as cautious mood ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meetings, seem to challenge the momentum traders of late.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures drop half a percent to 4,012, extending the previous day’s U-turn from the 1.5-month high. Further, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields drop 1.5 basis points (bps) to 3.45% while the two-year counterpart posted the biggest daily loss in a week around the 4.15% level.
It’s worth noting that Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday as a technical glitch joined the mixed earnings report. “Fourth quarter earnings season is in full swing, with 72 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 65% have beaten consensus, just a hair below the 66% long-term average, according to Refinitiv,” said Reuters.
Among the key equity headlines were the underwhelming forward guidance from 3M and General Electric, as well as the US Justice Department’s lawsuit against Google.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured as the US activity data for January remained below 50.0 level and suggested contraction despite improving a bit. The same help the prices of Gold and Oil to remain firmer.
It should be observed that the early-day release of quarterly inflation data from New Zealand and Australia entertained traders with the AUD/USD leading the G10 bulls around 0.7090 by the press time.
Looking forward, the first readings of the US fourth-quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP), up for publishing on Thursday, will be crucial to watch for immediate directions. The reason appears logical due to the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, as well as the talks of the US recession. Forecasts suggest the world’s biggest economy eases with 2.8% annualized growth.
Also read: US Gross Domestic Product Preview: Three reasons to expect a US Dollar-boosting outcome
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends post-Aussie CPI rally to test 0.7100
AUD/USD is extending the latest gains to challenge the 0.7100 hurdle amid a broadly subdued US Dollar so far this Wednesday. The Australian Consumer Price Index beat expectations and remain the main catalyst behind the Aussie's upsurge.
EUR/USD extends bounce off 50-SMA inside bullish channel
The Euro prints mild gains around the 1.0900 threshold as traders await fresh clues to extend the five-day uptrend during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session.
Gold looks to surpass $1,940 amid weaker yields, US GDP eyed
Gold price is aiming to overstep the immediate resistance of $1,940.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is gaining strength amid rising demand for the US government bonds that have weakened yields further. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.45%.
XRP Price Prediction: Bears are back, and they mean business
XRP price validated last week's bullish trade by breaching $0.420. Now the same target area is acting as resistance, setting up a downswing toward the origin points of the previous rally.
Microsoft Stock Earnings jumps over 4% afterhours despite missing revenue projections by half a billion
MSFT was able to evade the bears late Tuesday when results from its cloud business impressed enough for the market to overlook its half-billion-dollar revenue miss. For the fiscal second quarter, it reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.32, in line with Wall Street estimates, but revenue of $52.7 billion missed the consensus forecast by $450 million.