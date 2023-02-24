S&P 500 Futures struggle track Wall Street’s gain amid volatile yields, US PCE Inflation eyed

- Market sentiment remains dicey as traders await more clear for clear directions ahead of the key catalysts.
- S&P 500 Futures fade bounce off monthly low, yields seesaws after two-day downtrend.
- Expectations of future moves surrounding Fed, BoJ joins mixed geopolitical, trade headlines to challenge traders.
- US Core PCE Price Index eyed for clarity, risk catalysts are important to watch too.
Financial markets turn volatile on early Friday as mixed geopolitical headlines join traders’ anticipation of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) moves.
The market sentiment improved late Thursday and allowed Wall Street to close on a positive side. However, the S&P 500 Futures recently failed to extend the recovery moves from the monthly low by retreating to 4,013, down 0.13% intraday at the latest.
It should be noted that the US Treasury bond yields also probe the two-day pullback from the highest levels since November amid hawkish Fed bets and chatters that three 0.25% rate hikes are already priced in. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields seesaw around 3.875%, making it less active on the day, whereas the US two-year bond coupons stay inactive near 4.69% by the press time.
That said, the latest headlines conveying comments from the Japanese government's nominee for the new central bank governor, Kazuo Ueda, seem to offer enough volatility to the yields. The reason could be linked to the incoming Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor’s statements which initially defended the easy money policy before showing readiness for tightening in case inflation pressure accelerates.
On the other hand, China’s push for a cease-fire in the Ukraine-Russia war, as well as the signing of a deal to supply combat drones, seem to flash mixed geopolitical signals. On the same line, the US Senators’ push to halt Chinese carriers overflying Russia on US flights seems to renew the market fears.
Alternatively, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen signaled that the US will resume discussions with China on economic issues 'at an appropriate time' whereas China’s Commerce Ministry urged the US to create good conditions for trade with China. The news managed to trigger cautious optimism during the late hours of the previous day.
On the same line were statements from China’s commerce ministry spokesperson who said, the recovery momentum in the country’s consumer market was strong in January while also adding, “The government will take more measures to revive and expand consumption.”
It should be noted that the strong US data previously underpinned the hawkish Fed bets and propelled the US Dollar Index (DXY) to a fresh seven-week high, down 0.06% near 105.54 at the latest, which in turn probed the Gold sellers. However, Oil prices recovered from a three-week low.
Thursday’s second reading of the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized, better known as Real GDP, eased to 2.7% for the fourth quarter (Q4) versus 2.9% first forecasts. However, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price and Core PCE for the said period rose to 3.7% and 4.3% QoQ versus 3.2% and 3.9% respective first estimations. Additionally, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index improved to 0.23 in January from -0.46 (revised), versus 0.03 analysts’ estimates. On the same line, Initial Jobless Claims also eased to 192K for the week ended on February 17 from 195K (revised) prior, compared to 200K expected.
Moving ahead, the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for January will be crucial for the markets. The PCE Price Index is expected to have risen by 4.9% YoY in January, versus 5% prior. Further, the more relevant Core PCE Price Index, known as Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, is likely eased to 4.3% YoY, compared 4.4% prior.
Also read: US PCE Inflation Preview: Can the US Dollar turn bullish for good?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps back toward 135.00 as BoJ Gov nominee Ueda testifies
USD/JPY is rebounding toward 135.00, having tested the 134.00 mark, as the BoJ Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda testifies on his confirmation hearings before the parliament on Friday. Investors are assess his take on the monetary policy ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6800 amid steady USD
AUD/USD is advancing above 0.6800 in Friday's Asian trading. Risk sentiment struggles while the US Dollar steadies ahead of the critical US PCE inflation data. Looming geopolitical tensions between US and China over Russia could keep the pair's upside limited.
Gold grinds within bearish set-up ahead of Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge
Gold price licks its wounds near $1,825, after refreshing the yearly low during a four-day downtrend in the last. The yellow metal seems to cheer a retreat in the United States Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
Ethereum Classic: Scalpers aim lower, is the downtrend inevitable?
Ethereum Classic price has caught a taste of bearish momentum in the market, potentially leading to a downswing. Still, the macro should be held in the back of traders' mind while they consider joining the bears.
Is recession still possible? – FOMC, rates, PCE
Stock bulls are sticking close to the sidelines as they await the critical PCE Prices Index on Friday amid concerns that recent declines in inflation may have stalled. Stubbornly high prices mean the Federal Reserve may have more work to do, including increasing interest rates higher than many have been penciling.