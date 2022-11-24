S&P 500 Futures print mild gains, Treasury yields struggle amid Fed, Covid chatters on Thanksgiving Day

- Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic despite Thanksgiving holiday, light calendar.
- Fed Minutes propelled ‘pivot’ discussions, China brush aside virus woes to ease zero-covid policy.
- Wall Street closed positive, US Treasury bond yields refreshed weekly low.
The risk profile improves during early Thursday as a holiday in the US joins a light calendar. Also keeping the buyers hopeful are the expectations from the Chinese authorities, as well as chatters surrounding the Fed’s pivot and the easy monetary policy.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures print 0.25% intraday gains around the weekly high near 4,045 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain depressed at around 3.69%.
It’s worth noting that the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes signaled that the policymakers discussed the need of slowing down the interest rate hikes. Additionally weighing on the Greenback were chatters over the “sufficiently restrictive” level of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates, as indicated in the Fed Minutes.
Elsewhere, Bloomberg said that China’s daily Covid infections climbed to a record high, exceeding the previous peak in April, as it battles an outbreak that has grown since the country adopted a more targeted approach to containing the virus. The news also added that the country reported 29,754 new cases for Wednesday, more than the 28,973 infections recorded in mid-April when the financial hub of Shanghai was in the midst of a grueling two-month lockdown that saw residents struggle to access food and medical services. Even so, Chinese policymakers are warned about altering the zero-covid policy in the latest mediate coverage.
Also read: China coronavirus situation has been brushed aside
As a result, the ignorance of the Covid conditions and hopes of easy Fed rates seemed to have favored the risk-on mood during inactive markets.
Even so, second-tier European data and talks over the bloc’s recession, as well as geopolitical tension with Russia, might challenge the sentiment. Additionally, higher coverage of China’s COVID-19 woes and an off in the US may allow traders to pare recent gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks to recapture 0.6750 despite China's covid risks
AUD/USD is looking to extend the upbeat momentum above 0.6750 on Thanksgiving Day. The extended selling in the US Dollar, on dovish Fed minutes and poor US economic data, underpins the Aussie even as China's covid cases jump to a record high.
USD/JPY bears stay in control after dovish FOMC minutes
USD/JPY continues to bleed out following dovish FOMC minutes. The US Dollar index, as a consequence, has fallen below 106.00, the lowest since mid-August, as traders raise bets of only a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed in December. 138.50 is targeted to the downside for the immediate future.
Gold establishes above $1,750 as Fed favors termination of bigger rate hike regime
Gold price has shifted its business above the crucial resistance of $1,750.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is expected to extend its gains further as investors are dumping the DXY amid a significant increment in investors’ risk appetite.
Tron: Bears aiming to send TRX lower then $0.04
Tron price (TRX)) has witnessed a severe decline throughout November. As a consolidation ensues, the technicals suggest one more low is on the cards that could wipe out early bulls. Key levels have been defined to gauge Tron’s next potential move.
Stagflation: The worse for US, the better for gold
Stagflation is coming – and it could make the 1970s look like a walk in the park. As you’ve probably noticed, I expect a recession next year, and I’m not alone, as this has become the baseline scenario for many financial institutions and analysts.