S&P 500 Futures Price Analysis: Teasing bull flag on 1H, further upside likely

- &P 500 Futures poised for a fresh leg higher amid USD weakness.
- Technical set up favors bulls in the near-term, looks to test 3300.
- A stack of healthy support levels to limit the downside ahead of US data.
S&P 500 futures, the fear gauge, is consolidating the latest advance to 3270 region in the European session this Friday, as the US dollar licks its wounds ahead of the US data and stimulus talks.
From a near-term technical perspective, the price is on the verge of a bull flag breakout on the hourly, teasing the falling trendline resistance at 3260.
Should the pattern get confirmed, the bulls will target the 3300 level en route the pattern beyond 3350. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains bullish around 55 levels, suggesting an additional upside in the coming hours.
Meanwhile, the upward-pointing 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at 3249 will likely guard the downside.
A breach of the latter will call for a test of powerful support around 3240, the confluence of the falling trendline support, 50 and 200-HMAs.
Further south, the horizontal 100-HMA at 3232 will be the level to beat for the bears.
The S&P 500 futures briefly managed to regain the latter, although faced rejection just below the horizontal 50-HMA at 3224.50.
The bulls need a convincing break above a cluster of resistance levels seen around 3225 to validate the pattern. That supply zone is the confluence of the bearish 100-HMA and falling trendline resistance.
The next upside target is the horizontal 200-HMA of 3232 en route 3250. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned bullish above 50.00, suggesting that the further upside looks likely ahead of the Fed.
To the downside, the daily low could be retested on a failure to take out the 3225 zone, with sellers then aiming for the falling trendline support at 3200.
S&P 500 Futures: Hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.