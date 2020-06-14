S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify

- US stock futures return to the red starting out a fresh week.
- Second coronavirus wave fears intensify, with the US, Japan reporting spike in cases.
- S&P 500 futures back below 3000 level, points to negative Tokyo open.
The closely watched, risk gauge, the S&P 500 futures tumbled near 1.80% stepping into a fresh week, shrugging off a positive Wall Street close last Friday.
The sentiment was knocked down by the intensifying concerns over the second wave of coronavirus tightening its grip across the globe, with the US and Japan bearing the brunt so far.
The US states of California, Texas and Florida saw a continuous rise in new infections over the weekend, with a mounting number of hospitalizations and deaths, as they push further into the economic re-opening up.
In Asia, the Japanese capital, Tokyo reported 47 new cases on Sunday, the highest count since May 5. The Tokyo Governor Koike, however, downplayed the concerns, citing that the jump in cases resulted from very active testing.
The second wave fears will likely continue to weigh on any optimism over the economic re-opening up optimism while investors remain doubtful about the global economic rebound, given last week’s downbeat projections from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman J. Powell.
Looking ahead, the risk trends will continue to emerge as the main market driver amid incoming virus updates and key US economic updates. The US Retail Sales data and Powell’s testimony will stand out this week.
At the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures drop 1.25% to 2987, recovering quickly from a 13-day low of 2971.25.
Related articles
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Depressed above 0.6800 ahead of China data
AUD/USD dropped 20-pips from Friday’s close of 0.6864 to kick-start the week around 0.6843. The aftershocks of Fed Chair’s pessimism still trouble the traders. Aussie PM’s speech, China’s Industrial Production, Retail Sales in the spotlight.
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains above 107.00 amid broad US dollar strength
USD/JPY extends Friday’s U-turn from 106.59 to probe three-day high. Markets keep the risk-off mood amid fears of the virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat comments from the Dallas Fed President Kaplan also added to the USD strength.
S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify
The closely watched, risk gauge, the S&P 500 futures tumbled near 1.80% stepping into a fresh week, shrugging off a positive Wall Street close last Friday. Second coronavirus wave fears intensify, with the US, Japan reporting spike in cases.
Gold: Sellers attack $1,730 as risk-off mood continues
Gold prices consolidate after the initial downtick. The yellow metal recently weighed as weekend news keeps the risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak 2.0 on the cards. China’s data can offer immediate direction.
WTI clings to small daily gains above $36 as active oil rigs in US continue to decline
Crude oil prices fell sharply on Thursday as resurfacing worries over a second coronavirus wave causing shutdowns weighed on the energy demand outlook.