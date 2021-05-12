S&P 500 Futures drop for third consecutive day amid pre-US CPI caution

- S&P 500 Futures stays depressed near monthly low, flashed the previous day.
- Wall Street kept the red despite upbeat US Treasury yields.
- Israel-Palestine tussle, mixed covid vaccine updates add to the risk-off mood.
S&P 500 Futures take offers around 4,135, down 0.25% intraday, during the early Wednesday. The risk barometer dropped to the lowest since early April the previous day as market sentiment worsened ahead of the key US data.
The risk-off mood gets support from the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as well as mixed updates concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines and a light calendar.
The United Nations (UN) pushed for peace at Gaza strip but the tussle among the old enemies continues afterward. On the other hand, Bloomberg terms China’s sinovac covid vaccine as “effective in real-world study” whereas the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found 23 blood clotting issues linked to the Johnson & Johnson jabbing.
An absence of the key data/events in Asia becomes an extra reason for the market players to extend the previously sour sentiment.
It’s worth mentioning that the Wall Street benchmarks flashed another day in the red on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) posted the heaviest drop in seven weeks even as Nasdaq reversed most of the day’s losses after technology shares took a U-turn.
Read: Wall Street Close: Dow drops the most in seven weeks to end the volatile day
Shares in Asia-Pacific copy the moves of S&P 500 Futures while the US 10-year Treasury yields struggle for a clear direction around 1.62% after rising two basis points (bps) the previous day.
Although the economic calendar turns active during the European session, investors are less likely to behave to the ‘normal’ data reading, which matches the market consensus, ahead of the key US inflation figures for April, expected 3.6% YoY versus 2.6% prior. Herein, any hints that the latest run-up in prices could be temporary should buoy the sentiment.
Read: US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution. S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
GBP/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 1.4100 ahead of UK GDP, US inflation
GBP/USD snaps a three-day winning streak, consolidates gains near the 11-week top above 1.41. UK warns over NI post-Brexit trade deal, French-British tension ease in Jersey waters. UK Q1 GDP is expected to contract, US CPI may keep reflation fears on the table.
EUR/USD looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution. S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
Dogecoin Price stabilizes in preparation for rally to $1
Dogecoin price corrected over 40% from the May 8 high, but outstanding support at the April high keeps bullish aspirations focused on $1.00. Daily RSI shows a bearish momentum divergence. IntoTheBlock IOMAP metric shows considerable support just above the April high.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April, according to the consensus forecast from the Reuters survey of economists.