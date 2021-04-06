S&P 500 Futures consolidate gains from record top amid mixed clues

- S&P 500 Futures take offers around intraday low following its run-up to all-time high the previous day.
- Vaccine jitters, mixed data and a lack of fresh catalysts test market bulls.
- Stimulus hopes, upbeat US figures and faster covid jabbing back the risk barometer’s run-up.
- Return of full markets needs cautious optimism even as US Treasury yields drop for the third day.
S&P 500 Futures snap four-day winning streak while easing from the all-time high around 4,075 to 4,061, down 0.14% intraday, during early Tuesday. The risk barometer jumped to the record top the previous day as market sentiment cheered upbeat US ISM Services PMI and increasing odds of US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan even as Republicans warn over the tax hikes.
Faster vaccinations and unlock efforts in the UK and the US are extra catalysts to favor the market bulls. However, the recent challenges to the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) warning over rate cuts seem to test the optimists.
Additionally, New Zealand’s readiness to open the national border with Australia and China’s strong Caixin Services PMI for March was some of the extra positive news that could have favored the S&P 500 Futures. However, the return of all the traders after an extended weekend seems to give rise to the recent consolidation.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yield drops 3.2 basis points (bps), down for the third consecutive day, whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific trade mixed by the press time.
Although the Wall Street rally keeps buyers hopeful, amid the aforementioned catalysts, S&P 500 Futures may have to wait for more clues and European traders’ reaction to the latest positive US fundamentals for fresh direction.
It’s worth mentioning that the economic calendar lacks any major data/events, except for the RBA monetary policy, which in turn could favor the short-term counter-trend traders.
Read: Wall Street Close: Stocks surge following string of strong tier one data releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation above 1.1800, overbought RSI warrants caution
EUR/USD is on the verge of a bull pennant breakout on the 1H chart. The main currency pair rallied hard a day before, benefiting from the improved market mood, which downed the safe-haven US dollar.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3900, seek validation of 200-SMA breakout
GBP/USD stays firm near 12-day top following an upside break of 200-SMA. Resistance line of a two-week-old rising channel guards immediate run-up. Previous resistance line from February 24 adds to the downside filters.
Gold eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside
Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677. US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD.
Ripple price seeing light at the end of the tunnel
XRP price has been a wildcard ever since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against two Ripple executives in late 2020. The price bias has been higher after the December crash, and volatility has been pronounced.
RBA Preview: Optimistic but on hold
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting early on Tuesday, although it is widely anticipated to maintain rates at a record low of 0.1% and its commitment to yield-curve control, maintaining the target for the three-year government bond also at 0.1%.