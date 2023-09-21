S&P 500 extending Thursday's downside as US equities struggle

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
  • S&P 500 firmly off course as US equities take a tumble on hawkish Fed.
  • Equity indexes extending daily declines heading into Friday market session.
  • US Treasury yields stepped higher as Fed sees rate higher for longer.

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 continued its trip down the charts, sliding into $4,330.00 to end Thursday trading down 1.64%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) declined over 370 points to end the day at $34,070.42, retreating 1.08%.

The biggest loser for the major US equity indexes was the NASDAQ Composite, backsliding 1.82% to end Thursday at $13,223.99.

The S&P is down 2.55% from Wednesday's pre-Federal Reserve (Fed) peak, and has declined over 4% since last Friday's peak of $4,515.

Fed to see rates held higher longer, knocking equities back for a second day

The Fed held rates at 5.5% as markets broadly expected, but the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised their forward-looking rate expectations, with Fed officials seeing the year-end interest rate for 2024 at 5.1% versus the previously forecast 4.6%.

Inflation continues to recede in the US domestic economy, but sticking points remain and the Fed is leery of approaching a rate cut cycle too quickly, and interest rates are now only expected to decline by half a percent next year.

S&P 500 technical outlook

The S&P's decline for Thursday sees the equity index tumbling through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently resting just below $4,400.00.

The week's action also sees the S&P 500 skidding through a rising trendline from March's early lows near $3,800.00, and the equity index's recovery appears to be under threat as prices inch towards the 200-day SMA currently rising into the $4,200.00 region.

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 technical levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 4327.66
Today Daily Change -72.92
Today Daily Change % -1.66
Today daily open 4400.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4464.17
Daily SMA50 4483.27
Daily SMA100 4382.92
Daily SMA200 4194.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4459.06
Previous Daily Low 4399.47
Previous Weekly High 4514.93
Previous Weekly Low 4445.7
Previous Monthly High 4590.64
Previous Monthly Low 4337.34
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4422.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4436.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 4380.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 4360.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 4320.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 4439.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 4479.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 4499.53

 

 

Editors' Picks

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY extends recovery toward 148.00, BoJ in spotlight

USD/JPY extends recovery toward 148.00, BoJ in spotlight

USD/JPY is extending recovery toward 148.00 early Friday as bulls stay motivated ahead of the key Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision. The BoJ is unlikely to adjust its policy settings. The policy guidance, however, will hold the key for the next direction of the pair. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD eases to 0.6400 amid mixed Australian PMIs, firmer USD

AUD/USD eases to 0.6400 amid mixed Australian PMIs, firmer USD

AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6400, on the defensive in the Asian trading on Friday. The Aussie remains weighed down by the Fed's hawkish stance-led sustained US Dollar strength and mixed Australian PMI readings. Focus on US PMIs. 

AUD/USD News

Gold recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data

Gold recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data

Gold price recovers some lost ground around $1,920 amid the USD demand. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell drags XAU/USD price lower. Investors will closely watch the preliminary US S&P Global/CIPS PMI data.

Gold News

Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event

Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event

Space ID price remains bullish based on the Parabolic SAR price-tracking indicator, which continues to track ID price from below. However, the token is trading at a value that is significantly lower than its rate 24 hours ago, an outcome attributed to its scheduled token unlocks event.

Read more

Takeaways into the end of the week

Takeaways into the end of the week

As we head into Friday, there are two important takeaways from developments this week. The first is that higher for longer Fed policy is something investors need to consider more seriously. 

Read more

