S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Banks boom, Cathie swoons as she COIN's it in

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, April 15:

Equity markets should be bulled up again after the US retail sales data showed strongly and yields remain subdued. The Nasdaq paused on Wednesday having previously made new highs on Tuesday as Tesla took a hit from Cathie Wood's ARK Invest among others. Ferrari launching a fully electric car also weighed on EV stocks.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

A busy earnings week continued on Thursday. Given the performance of the market over the last 6 months, why are analysts surprised when the investment banks boom it up! Citi adds to Goldman yesterday in smashing street estimates. Citigroup (C) posted strong profits in its investment banking and trading. Citi also scaled back reserves it had in place for pandemic loan losses as the economy has apparently weathered the storm. Bank of America also posted strong numbers earlier, see details.

In other news COIN base rallies sharply during the pre-market as investor favourite Cathie Wood buys a hefty chunk. ARK Invest bought $240 million across various funds, see more.

See Forex today

The dollar remains steady just below 1.20 versus Euro. 10-year yields have fallen to 1.6% and Oil is also down marginally at $62.72.

European markets are all higher with the FTSE leading the way up 0.7%. The Dax is +0.2% while the EuroStoxx is +0.6%.

US futures are also all green Nasdaq +15, S&P +0.6% and dow +0.6%.

S&P (SPX) Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) top news

President Biden is to increase restrictions on US banks trading Russian government debt.

Russia summons the US ambassador to a meeting in Moscow.

US retail sales 8.4%versus 5% forecast.

NY Fed manufacturing 26.3 versus 20 forecast.

Philly Fed Index 50.2 versus 41.5 forecast.

Citigroup (C) beats earnings, see more.

Pepsi (PEP) beats earnings, see more

Delta (DAL) misses earnings see more

Bank of America (BAC) beats earnings, see more.

Dell is to spin off its 81% stake in VMWare.

American Eagle (AEO) said first-quarter profit is to top $1 billion.

Thermo Fisher to buy contract research company PPD.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) says doing as much as it can to help with chip shortages and increase productivity.

United Health Group raises its 2021 profit target.

Shopify is losing three top executives.

Tencent appoints new CEO.

Regeneron: Germany wants to use its antibody cocktail for covid treatment according to German Health Minister.

Ups and Downs

Alphabet (GOOGL): Cowen & Co raises price target.

Dell: JPMorgan raises price target.

Hershey: Goldman Sachs upgrades.

Coinbase (COIN): BTIG initiates as a buy.

NVIDIA: Raymond James upgrades.

Intel: Raymond James downgrades.

Economic releases

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.