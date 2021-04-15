Coinbase IPO Forecast: What will COIN IPO price be? COIN is up as ARK Invests

Coinbase set a reference price of $250.

COIN set a high at $428, valuing at nearly $90 billion.

NASDAQ:COIN shares fell sharply throughout the session to close at $328.28.

Limited voting power for shares traded in NASDAQ might be an issue for Coinbase bulls.

Well, that provided some much-needed volatility, as the VIX index remains slumped at yearly lows below 17! It took a while but COIN eventually opened at $381 and shot higher, breaching through $400 to top out at $429.54. From here it got a bit tricky as COIN steadily dropped for the remainder of Wednesday's session to close out at $328.28.

At the time of writing, COIN is trading $362.12 in Thursday's pre-market, with a gain of 10%. Volatility is going to be nice and high in this one.

Coinbase IPO price prediction

Coinbase (Nasdaq:COIN) opened at $381, from a reference price of $250. Such a price level implies the market values COIN a lot. Well, more like nearly $90-100 billion, but hey, that is a lot, right? To put it into context, that is more than the combined three largest stock exchanges in the world: the Nasdaq, NYSE and EuroNext. Some people may not be as familiar with EuroNext but it is basically every major European exchange except London and Germany. But it does include many of the largest UK and German companies as part of its listing. So, it is pretty big!

Obviously, the Nasdaq and NYSE need no introduction! So COIN is it worth more than those three combined?

COIN announced just before its IPO – well not an IPO but a direct listing, but everyone uses the term IPO these days, it is a catch all. There is a slight difference between an IPO and a direct listing. The main difference is that a direct listing allows employees and investors to sell existing shares to the public. In an IPO, the company issues new shares to sell.

Now, COIN made public its finances just before its IPO – oh wait, direct listing! Got to get that right!

COIN said on April 6 that revenue for Q1 2021 would be $1.8 billion. Assuming revenue remains stable, that is an annualized revenue of $7.2 billion (nice math!). At the current valuation of nearly $90 billion, then COIN is trading on nearly 13 times revenue estimates. COIN trades on a price-earnings ratio (P/E) of nearly 200. That is close to the top 10% of companies globally. So the valuation metrics are stretched. That is the case for a lot of companies at the moment.

What this means is that long-term investment decisions may be more cautious while short-term trading becomes more technical.

Yesterday's close of $328.28 will be the first support level as will the VWAP (volume-weighted average price) of $356.12. Outside of that, given this is a new listing, we do not have a lot of technical levels to keep an eye on.

One other reason for concern for longer-term investors may be the difference between voting rights in the A and B shares. B shares have twenty times the voting rights, but it was the A shares that are listed on the Nasdaq. B shares are largely held by existing investors and Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase. Armstrong will hold over 20% of the voting power. This issue was at the centre of Deliveroo's recent IPO in London. Institutional investors were highly reluctant to invest in a company with limited voting power based on their shareholdings.

