South Korea reports 78 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday, South Korea confirmed 78 new coronavirus cases, with the total count now at 9,661.
The South reported six new deaths, bringing up the death toll to 158 vs. 152 a day earlier.
USD/JPY keeps losses on 107.00 after China rate cut
USD/JPY continues to trade in the red as the rate cut by China has failed to bring cheer to the equity markets. China's rate cut and liquidity infusion have failed to put a bid under the risky assets. The Anti-risk Yen remains better bid and is keeping USD/JPY on the defensive.
AUD/USD: Reverses lower from 0.6184, Friday's close pivotal
With the US dollar again attracting haven bids on coronavirus pandemic fears, the AUD/USD pair is feeling the pull of gravity on 0.6100 in Asia. Global markets continue to struggle as the virus outbreak in the US worsened over the weekend.
Gold declines in Asia as dollar catches bid
Gold is entrenched in the negative territory in Asia as the US dollar, the shiny metal's biggest nemesis, is benefitting from the renewed risk aversion in the equity markets. China's reverse repo rate cut fails to restore risk sentiment and put a bid under the shiny metal.
WTI: Bears dominate below 13-day-old resistance trendline
While following a short-term falling trend line resistance, WTI drops to $22.000 amid the early Monday. In doing so, the energy benchmark remains near multi-year low amid the bearish MACD. $20.00 becomes the key for sellers ahead of targeting the three-week-old descending trend line.
USD/CNH: Extends recovery gains beyond 7.1050 after PBOC rate cut
USD/CNH takes further measures after China’s central bank took steps to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). PBOC cuts seven-day reverse repo rate, Moody’s cited weakness of China’s shadow banking industry.