US Pres. Trump: Working to speed up FDA approval on sterilizing medical masks for reuse

In his Coronavirus Task Force Briefings, US President Donald Trump praises the new tests to find the cure of the pandemic while also assuring to get FDA approval on sterilized medical masks.

We've been doing more tests than any other country anywhere in the world. It's one of the reasons that we have more cases.

More hospitals, like the one in the Javitz center, are coming to New Jersey and New Orleans.

Companies can send employees to retaurants will get a tax break to help struggling retaurants.

The highest point in death rates from coronavirus is likely to hit in two weeks.

Will be extending social distancing guidelines until April 30.

Hydroxychloroquine is now being administered to 1100 people along w a ZPAC in NY.

It’s only been two days; previously, officials said those trials began earlier last week.

Friday, FDA authorized new test that delivers "lighting fast" results in as little as 5 min.

Working to speed up FDA approval on sterilizing medical masks for reuse.

Healthcare workers have said they have had to reuse masks while treating coronavirus patients and have said that’s dangerous.