Sources: White House eyes executive order targeting 'conflict minerals' rule - RTRS

Sources: White House eyes executive order targeting 'conflict minerals' rule - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters quoting sources familiar with the White House discussions, citing that the US President Donald Trump is planning to issue an executive order targeting a controversial Dodd-Frank rule that requires companies to disclose whether their products contain "conflict minerals" from a war-torn part of Africa.
However, Reuters could not learn the precise timing of when the order will be issued, or exactly what it will say.