Sources: Japan may declare end to deflation before 2019 tax hike - RTRS

Sources: Japan may declare end to deflation before 2019 tax hike - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters quoted government sources familiar with the matter, noting that Japan’s government may be able to declare that the economy has made a sustained exit from deflation before it implements a scheduled sales tax hike in October 2019.
One of the officials said, “Work is already underway in analyzing when the government can declare an end to deflation.”
“It would be desirable to declare an end to deflation before the sales tax hike.” another official said.