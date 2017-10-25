Japan advisers propose delaying primary surplus target to after FY2020 - RTRS

Japan advisers propose delaying primary surplus target to after FY2020 - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
A draft obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday, the private-sector members of the Japanese Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy will propose on Thursday that the government delay its time frame for achieving a primary budget surplus to sometime after fiscal 2020/21.
The private-sector members of the panel will also ask the government to spend as little as possible on fiscal stimulus in any extra budget it compiles, the draft outlined.