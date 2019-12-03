Sources: ECB sub-zero rate policy faces pushback from EU Finance Ministers - Bloomberg

Bloomberg quotes people with the knowledge of the matter, as saying that the European Central Bank (ECB) officials face increasing pushback against their negative interest-rate policy in private engagements with the European Union (EU) Finance Ministers.

The sources added that some EU finance chiefs are challenging the ECB's stance during confidential discussions on the economy, complaining about its detrimental impact on savings and pension systems.

Meanwhile, the shared currency pays little heed to the latest headlines, with EUR/USD holding firmer near 1.1080 region.