Soros: Brexit is going to be a long process, a bitter divorce would hurt both sides

Soros: Brexit is going to be a long process, a bitter divorce would hurt both sidesBy Felipe Erazo
More from the Bloomberg TV's interview with Billionaire investor George Soros, via Reuters. This time, Soros talks about Brexit and adds more insights about Trump:
- British PM Theresa May 'will not last' in current role
- Trump will do more to make China acceptable as leader of international community than Chinese could do by themselves
- Trade war driven by Trump could lead to Europe and Asia growing closer