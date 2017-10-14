Some ECB policymakers see QE limit of just over EUR2.5trillion - BBG

Bloomberg quoted unnamed central-bank officials familiar with the matter on Sunday, citing that some of the ECB policymakers see QE limit of just over EUR2.5trillion.

More Headlines:

See limit for the quantitative easing program based on current rules

An ECB spokesman declined to comment

“With purchases set to reach 2.28 trillion euros by the end of 2017, discussions are now focused on how to distribute the additional amount over time, said the people, asking not to be named as the matter is private”