SNB's Schlegel: Will monitor situation closely and adjust policy if necessary

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel is addressing the post-meeting press conference, explaining the decision behind the 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut to 0.25%.
Key quotes
Uncertainty about global economic development and inflation has increased significantly.
Outlook for swiss inflation is very uncertain, sees mainly downside risks.
Swiss inflation has developed in line with expectations.
Inflation still being driven by domestic services.
Will monitor situation closely and adjust policy if necessary.
Very difficult to assess the impact of tariffs and trade policy at present.
Financial package in Europe would benefit the Swiss economy.
With this step monetary conditions are appropriate, we don't comment on value of the Swiss Franc.
Economic uncertainty is very high, both to upside and downside.
This rate cut was designed to tackle downward pressures on inflation early.
Market reaction to SNB Schlegel’s comments
As of writing, USD/CHF is holding higher near 0.8815, adding 0.35% on the day.
SNB FAQs
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the country’s central bank. As an independent central bank, its mandate is to ensure price stability in the medium and long term. To ensure price stability, the SNB aims to maintain appropriate monetary conditions, which are determined by the interest rate level and exchange rates. For the SNB, price stability means a rise in the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) of less than 2% per year.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board decides the appropriate level of its policy rate according to its price stability objective. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame excessive price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Yes. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has regularly intervened in the foreign exchange market in order to avoid the Swiss Franc (CHF) appreciating too much against other currencies. A strong CHF hurts the competitiveness of the country’s powerful export sector. Between 2011 and 2015, the SNB implemented a peg to the Euro to limit the CHF advance against it. The bank intervenes in the market using its hefty foreign exchange reserves, usually by buying foreign currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro. During episodes of high inflation, particularly due to energy, the SNB refrains from intervening markets as a strong CHF makes energy imports cheaper, cushioning the price shock for Swiss households and businesses.
The SNB meets once a quarter – in March, June, September and December – to conduct its monetary policy assessment. Each of these assessments results in a monetary policy decision and the publication of a medium-term inflation forecast.
