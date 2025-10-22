TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

SNB’s Schlegel: US pharma tariffs pose downside economic risks

SNB’s Schlegel: US pharma tariffs pose downside economic risks
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel said in his prepared remarks on Wednesday that pharmaceutical tariffs imposed by the United States (US) would escalate downside risks to the economy.

Additional comments

Inflation is expected to rise slightly in the coming quarters.

Planned US tariffs on certain pharma products could increase downside risk for economy.

Economic uncertainties remain high.

The SNB will continue to observe the situation, and adjust monetary policy where necessary.

Market reaction

During the entire day, the USD/CHF pair remains confined in a tight range around 0.7960.

SNB FAQs

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the country’s central bank. As an independent central bank, its mandate is to ensure price stability in the medium and long term. To ensure price stability, the SNB aims to maintain appropriate monetary conditions, which are determined by the interest rate level and exchange rates. For the SNB, price stability means a rise in the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) of less than 2% per year.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board decides the appropriate level of its policy rate according to its price stability objective. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame excessive price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Yes. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has regularly intervened in the foreign exchange market in order to avoid the Swiss Franc (CHF) appreciating too much against other currencies. A strong CHF hurts the competitiveness of the country’s powerful export sector. Between 2011 and 2015, the SNB implemented a peg to the Euro to limit the CHF advance against it. The bank intervenes in the market using its hefty foreign exchange reserves, usually by buying foreign currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro. During episodes of high inflation, particularly due to energy, the SNB refrains from intervening markets as a strong CHF makes energy imports cheaper, cushioning the price shock for Swiss households and businesses.

The SNB meets once a quarter – in March, June, September and December – to conduct its monetary policy assessment. Each of these assessments results in a monetary policy decision and the publication of a medium-term inflation forecast.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.1600 as US Dollar finds fresh demand

EUR/USD struggles around 1.1600 as US Dollar finds fresh demand

EUR/USD trades listlessly at around 1.1600 in Wednesday’s European trading hours, holding a three-day losing streak. The pair struggles as the US Dollar regains upside traction. The Greenback witnessed a turnaround on Tuesday amid easing US-China trade tensions and profit taking. 

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3350 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3350 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure below 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday. The UK annual Consumer Price Index rose 3.8% in September, against an expected increase of 4% in the same month. A downside surprise in the UK inflation data keeps BoE rate cut bets alive, weighing on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold resumes corrective downside below $4,100

Gold resumes corrective downside below $4,100

Gold stalls its recovery momentum and returns to the red below $4,100 in European trading on Wednesday. The rebound in Gold faces headwinds from a renewed buying interest seen in the US Dollar amid broad risk aversion. Easing US-China trade tensions also aids the USD's uptick, weighing on Gold once again. 

Analysts compare Bitcoin to the Soybean crash, predict sharp moves ahead

Analysts compare Bitcoin to the Soybean crash, predict sharp moves ahead

Bitcoin (BTC) is down 5% so far this month, failing to extend the six-year streak of “Uptober.” Analyst Peter Brandt notes that the BTC price movement mirrors the Soybean price ahead of its 1977 crash, when it declined 50% in value, while analyst Francis Hunt highlights a difference in the structure

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver prices have pulled back sharply, and mining stocks have felt it even more. That’s typical, since miners’ profits swing with both metal prices and costs.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

The blue chip meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), fail to extend the recovery run from Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a hit.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers