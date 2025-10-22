SNB’s Schlegel: US pharma tariffs pose downside economic risks
Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel said in his prepared remarks on Wednesday that pharmaceutical tariffs imposed by the United States (US) would escalate downside risks to the economy.
Additional comments
Inflation is expected to rise slightly in the coming quarters.
Planned US tariffs on certain pharma products could increase downside risk for economy.
Economic uncertainties remain high.
The SNB will continue to observe the situation, and adjust monetary policy where necessary.
Market reaction
During the entire day, the USD/CHF pair remains confined in a tight range around 0.7960.
