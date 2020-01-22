SNB's Maechler: SNB will not change policy after being put on watch list by US

Being put on the currency manipulation watchlist by the United States will not change the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) monetary policy, SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday, per Reuters.

"The SNB is ready to intervene in FX markets if needed," Maechler noted and added that the SNB will end negative interest rates as soon as they are able to.

Market reaction

The USD/CHF pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen trading at 0.9690, adding 0.08% on a daily basis.