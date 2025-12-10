TRENDING:
FX Today: Australian, US jobs report take centre stage

Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) sold off sharply on Wednesday, as investors continued to digest the largely anticipated rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while the updated “dots plot” surprised no one.

Here’s what to watch on Thursday, December 11:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) reversed two daily gains in a row and collapsed to multi-week lows in the 98.60-98.50 band amid declining yields following the FOMC event on Wednesday. The Balance of Trade results are due, seconded by the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Wholesale Inventories.

EUR/USD regained strong traction and left behind four consecutive daily pullbacks, revisiting once again the vicinity of the 1.1700 hurdle. Next on tap on the domestic calendar will be Germany’s final Inflation Rate on December 12.

GBP/USD rose sharply and challenged monthly peaks in the area just shy of the 1.3400 barrier. The RICS House Price Balance is due, seconded by the speech by the BoE’s Kroszner.

USD/JPY dropped markedly toward the 155.80 zone following the post-FOMC marked pullback in the Greenback. The BSI Large Manufacturing index comes next, seconded by the weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures.

AUD/USD advanced to levels last seen in mid-September around 0.6680 in response to the marked decline in the buck. The release of the labour market report will take centre stage in Oz.

WTI prices reversed the initial decline and managed to regain the $59.00 mark per barrel, as traders continued to assess the geopolitical scenario and the Fed’s interest rate decision.

Gold prices rose to three-day highs near $4,240 per troy ounce in the wake of the FOMC gathering and amid the pronounced pullback in the Greenback and US Treasury yields. Silver prices, in the meantime, extended their rally to record highs near the $62.00 mark per ounce.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to multi-week tops near 1.1700

EUR/USD climbs to multi-week tops near 1.1700

EUR/USD rapidly leaves behind four consecutive daily pullbacks, challenging the 1.1700 hurdle in response to the severe sell-off in the Greenback as investors continued to evaluate the Fed’s rate cut and the neutral message from Chief Powell. Next on tap on the docket will be the weekly US labour market report on Thursday.

GBP/USD pressures intraday highs as USD gains downward traction

GBP/USD pressures intraday highs as USD gains downward traction

GBP/USD gains upward traction as the USD eased following the Federal Reserve decision to trim the benchmark interest rate by 25 bps. FOMC divided, Summary of Economic Projections shows no relevant changes.

Gold extends gains beyond $4,230 in the Fed’s aftermath

Gold extends gains beyond $4,230 in the Fed’s aftermath

Gold prices are up after the US central bank's monetary policy announcement, trading around $4,230 as Asian traders reach their desks. A better market mood limits demand for the safe-haven metal, but broad US Dollar weakness skews the risk to the upside. 

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes $3,470 as ETF inflows show returning demand, derivatives remain muted

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes $3,470 as ETF inflows show returning demand, derivatives remain muted

Traditional investors are playing a key role in Ethereum's (ETH) recent recovery after weeks on the sidelines. Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) drew in $177.6 million on Tuesday, marking a second consecutive day of positive performance and their highest inflow since October 28, according to SoSoValue data.

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot, released on Wednesday, indicates that interest rates will average 3.4% by the end of 2026, in line with the September projection.

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

