SNB's Jordan: No further rate cut needed at the moment

In an interview with Blick on Wednesday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Jordan made some comments on the central bank’s monetary policy and inflation outlook.
Key Quotes:
No further rate cut needed at the moment.
But if there is a need to act, the SNB will deepen further negative rates.
If the SNB tightens policy, it would lead to a strong appreciation of the franc.
Inflation will turn negative and economic growth will slow down significantly as such.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rejected again at 200-day MA, eyes German IFO and Lagarde's speech
The selling interest in EUR/USD has picked up pace following repeated failures to beat the 200-day moving average resistance and a bigger slide could unfold in Europe if key German data disappoints expectations. ECB's Lagarde is unlikely to sound dovish.
GBP/USD seesaws around four-day low ahead of UK CPI
Having slumped the heaviest in 13 months, GBP/USD remains under pressure around 1.3100 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. The pair fears a hard Brexit while the recent USD strength has added worries for the buyers.
UK Inflation Preview: CPI bottoming, positive ahead of the BOE?
The United Kingdom will publish an update on inflation this Wednesday, and November monthly CPI is foreseen up by 0.2% after falling by 0.2% in October. Data relevant ahead of BOE’s decision next Thursday.
Gold pays little heed to trade/Brexit headlines amid USD recovery
Gold prices remain on the back foot for one more day while flashing $1,475.50 as a quote during Wednesday’s Asian session. The safe-haven metal failed to benefit from the market’s risk-off the previous day as the USD recovered heavily on upbeat data, Fedspeak.
USD/JPY back in the red after Tuesday’s Bearish spinning top
USD/JPY remains downbeat for the back to back the second day while declining below 109.50 amid the pre-European session on Wednesday. That said, the pair formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily (D1) chart during the previous day.