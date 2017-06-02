SNB’s Jordan: Negative interest rates currently indispensable

SNB’s Jordan: Negative interest rates currently indispensableBy Dhwani Mehta
In an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung conducted on Sunday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan, commented on the negative interest rates policy and exchange rate level.
Key Headlines via Bloomberg:
Globalization concerns must be taken seriously
Negative interest rates currently indispensable
To partially maintain the historical rate difference against EUR & and other currencies
Without rate difference Swiss franc would come under even stronger appreciation pressure