SNB: Swiss franc remains highly valued and the situation on FX market is still fragile

"Since the last monetary policy assessment, the Swiss franc has weakened against the euro and appreciated against the dollar. Overall, this development is helping to reduce, to some extent, the significant overvaluation of the currency. The Swiss franc nevertheless remains highly valued, and the situation on the foreign exchange market is still fragile," Swiss National Bank said in its quarterly bulletin.

