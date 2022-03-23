Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets on Thursday, March 24 at 08:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of four major banks upcoming central bank's Interest Rate Decision.
The SNB is set to keep rates on hold at -0.75%. Importantly, market participants will watch closely the language and classification of the Swiss franc.
Nordea
“Inflation is rising in Switzerland; the pace is much slower than in other developed markets, but it will put pressure on the central bank to act. The war between Russia and Ukraine does not help. Switzerland imports a relatively large volume of metals and energy, which will add to the already rising inflation pressure. Nonetheless, the current market turmoil has resulted in material safe haven flow and FX appreciation, which is why we expect the central bank to stay put for now.”
BBH
“SNB is expected to keep rates steady at -0.75%. We expect upward revisions to the inflation forecasts, but the trajectory should continue to suggest liftoff won’t be seen until 2024 at the earliest. Of note, forecasts for 2024 will be added at this meeting and will be a key part of the bank’s forward guidance. Swaps market is pricing in over 50 bp of tightening over the next 12 months, which seems too aggressive.”
Credit Suisse
“We don’t expect any change to the central bank’s main policy rate, which currently stands at -0.75%. The SNB’s room for maneuver is not as broad as it used to be given the rise in inflation, in particular when it comes to countering appreciation pressures on the Swiss franc. However, given the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the darkening economic outlook for the euro area attached to it, we do not think the SNB will risk raising its long-term inflation forecast closer to 2%yoy or possibly even above. Therefore, we expect the central bank’s long-term inflation forecast to remain visibly below 2% YoY. We believe the SNB will continue labelling the Swiss franc as ‘highly valued’ and will reiterate its willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange markets. We find this argument less and less convincing, though.”
Citibank
“SNB Policy Rate: Citi Forecast -0.75%, Consensus -0.75%, Previous -0.75% (Franc still highly valued). Despite more franc strength, a dovish signal from the SNB, such as raising the franc assessment to ‘overvalued’, seems unlikely as the franc has already moved away from euro parity without intervention. The strong franc remains convenient for the SNB for now given the prospects for a higher 2022 inflation trajectory from 1.0% to at least 2.0% (Citi 2.3%). More interesting is what happens thereafter – rising core inflation suggests the SNB is likely to change little in its assessment. We expect the SNB will ultimately follow the ECB on rate hikes, likely with a one-hike delay (March 2023 could be when SNB first hikes if the ECB commences lift-off in December) but if the ECB’s rate hike cycle gets stuck – then the SNB may shift towards sheet reduction. The SNB may only seek to weaken the franc to the 1.10 area vs EUR once global inflation rates decline next year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from weekly lows, upside limited
EUR/USD struggles to recover above the 1.1000 level after flirting with the weekly low at 1.0960. US indexes remain in the red and with a sour tone, reflecting the dismal market’s mood, and maintaining the upside limited.
GBP/USD recovers 1.3200, lacks follow-through
GBP/USD is slowly recovering the ground lost after the release of discouraging UK inflation figures and budget announcement, downwardly revising tax growth expectations to 3.8% from 6%.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Breaking: Cardano price surpasses $1 for the first time in over a month
Cardano price has gained enough bullish pressure to break through the psychological $1 resistance barrier. This is the first time in over a month that ADA is able to overcome such a significant hurdle.
TLRY $6, $6.50 calls expiring on Friday jump 200%
Tilray stock is trading up 4.2% at $5.92 about 45 minutes into Wednesday's session. Shares spiked up to $6.30 at the open but have steadily lost ground as the session has progressed.