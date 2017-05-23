SMA cross inflicts damage to USD/RUB chart

An important moving average crossover has occured on the 4 hour USD/RUB chart.



A press of the 50 moving average below the 200-period is capable of changing the USD/RUB price trend from aimless meandering to confidently bearish. Absent a new meaningful throw-back towards the 200 SMA, punters will sell the break of recent lows. Nevertheless, the looming SMA cross could be used to assist the bear force on such a short-term upward movement.