Skillz Inc (SKLZ) Stock Price and Forecast: Is it buy the dip or bye bye?

- SKLZ stock has retreated back to calm and quietness.
- Are retail traders forgetting about the stock and moving on to the next thing?
- Skillz is at the original breakout point of $12.
Skillz shares were all in vogue last week with the retail set, but just like the jet-set this crowd is fickle and appears to have moved on to the next trendy thing. SKLZ volume has dropped, and social media mentions have also fallen off a cliff. Is the share price set to follow? Interestingly, what we can see from the Refinitv social media sentiment chart below is that while mentions have dropped off (the bar chart), the actual sentiment is still bullish despite the number of mentions falling sharply.
Skillz Inc key statistics
|Market Cap
|$4.9 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$7.7 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|
Price/Book
|69
|Price/Sales
|17
|Gross Margin
|0.9
|Net Margin
|-0.73
|EBITDA TTM
|-$-144 million TTM
|52 week low
|$10.06
|52 week high
|$46.298
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
BUY $18
SKLZ stock forecast
The social media chart above is an interesting one and shows a pretty decent correlation between sentiment and price action but only when social media mentions are high. Today the stock is not really registering on social media with BBIG, AMC and others seemingly taking the attention of retail traders.
Skillz stock broke out last week popping from $12 to $14 but got into trouble at $14 and failed to push higher. The reason for this was the volume profile bars, something we previously pointed out to readers. This was our call last week when the stock was trading just above $12: "There is a volume gap from $12 to $14, which is a not-too-shabby 20%-plus gain, but once we get into heavy volume traffic, consider taking some longs off the table to bank some profits ".
SKLZ shares tested and failed at $14 and retraced back to $12. Breakouts remain positive so long as they do not break the support level created by the breakout, which in the case of SKLZ stock is $12. SKLZ closed on Friday at $12.10. Use a tight stop as this is volatile, and also breaking below $12 ends the bullish sentiment in our view. Again tracking much above $14 will be difficult. The aim to consolidate at $14 in order to try and push higher later.
Buying the dip can be tried, but take caution and use stops, this is a highly volatile stock and highly speculative trade. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has yet to even break above 50, showing just how week the trend is.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
